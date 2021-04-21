Bassil from Bkirki: We'll Fight for Victory, Govt. Formation

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil announced Wednesday that the FPM will “fight till the end until the government’s formation,” during a visit to Bkirki at the invitation of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“We know that right will win in the end and that the truth is what saves peoples in the eras of major crises… We know that the sacrifices will be big,” Bassil said, ahead of meeting the patriarch.

“When we demand right and truth, it is because we believe that they are the path to reform and salvation, and we will keep fighting until the government is formed,” Bassil added, noting that he will have a televised address on politics and the government at 11am Saturday.

The talks were then continued over a dinner banquet.