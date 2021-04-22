Hizbullah Bloc Urges Hariri to Consult with Aoun over Govt.

Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to consult with President Michel Aoun in order to speed up the formation of the new government.

“The PM-designate’s consultation and agreement with the president for the issuance of the government’s decrees are not a luxury but rather the natural and constitutional path for Cabinet’s formation,” said the bloc in a statement issued after a periodic meeting.

“The Lebanese no longer believe the justifications of any group that wastes time, takes the pain of the Lebanese lightly or causes the deterioration of the state’s situation due to unilateralism or narrow interests,” the bloc warned.