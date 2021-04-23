Mobile version

Russia Begins Drawdown of Troops from Ukraine's Border

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 April 2021, 10:29
Russia on Friday began withdrawing troops that had been running drills near the borders of Ukraine, the defence ministry said, following weeks of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over the buildup.

"Military units and formations are currently marching to railway loading stations and airfields, and loading onto landing ships, railway platforms and military transport aircraft," the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

