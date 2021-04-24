Wehbe Says 'Smuggling Harms Country' after SA Halts Lebanese Imports over Drugs

Following Saudi Arabia’s decision to stop fresh produce imports from Lebanon over drugs smuggling, Lebanon said drug smuggling harms Lebanon’s reputation and that the file must be handled by the judicial bodies.

Drug smuggling "harms Lebanon's economy, farmers and reputation", caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe stressed.

Wehbe said the foreign ministry had been informed by Saudi Arabia of its decision to halt imports of fruit and vegetables.

The minister emphasized that Lebanon’s judicial and customs authorities are required to stop all forms of smuggling, noting that he informed the presidency, the interior and defense ministries, and the chief of the general security directorate.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday the suspension of fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon, saying shipments were being used for drug smuggling and accusing Beirut of inaction.

The SPA news agency reported Friday that customs officials seized 5.3 million pills of captagon hidden in a consignment of "pomegranate" fruit imported from Lebanon at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

The decision is a blow to Lebanon, which is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Saudi Arabia has taken a step back from its former ally, angered by the influence of Hizbullah, which is backed by Riyadh's rival Tehran.