Bassil Lashes at Hariri, Mustaqbal Snaps Back

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil lashed out at Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri without naming him, which prompted a quick reply from Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement.

Bassil said the PM-designate is seeking veto powers in the new government, and described his group saying “those are a group of liars.”

He said the resignation of the Parliament is the only way to push Hariri away from the designation to form a government.

“PM-designate Saad Hariri does not want to apologize, and the President will definitely not resign. If the Parliament does not withdraw (Hariri’s) designation, the only solution remaining is the resignation of the Parliament, meaning early parliamentary elections,” the FPM chief said.

He criticized Hariri accusing him of “running away” from responsibilities. “He should assume responsibilities instead of running away like he did back in October 17,” said Bassil in reference to Hariri's resignation in 2019 after nationwide protests.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement of Hariri quickly snapped back saying Bassil succeeded at “sabotaging” the term of his father-in-law President Michel Aoun.

“Each time this man reaches out to speak to the Lebanese, he puts a new nail in the coffin of the (presidential) term, and provides evidence of the existence of an intractable situation in political life that bears the responsibility for disrupting the country and the work of the constitutional institutions,” the Mustaqbal statement said.

It added that Bassil is willing to sacrifice everything even “the (presidential) term, the president and his reputation,” and the country’s political and security stability.