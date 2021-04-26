Visegrad Group PMs Condemn Russian 'Aggression'

The prime ministers of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia -- the four members of the Visegrad Group -- on Monday condemned Russian "aggression" after allegations that Moscow was behind a fatal explosion in 2014 on Czech territory.

The Czech government on April 17 accused Russia's military intelligence service of being behind the blast at an arms depot and announced it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats it said were spies, kicking off a bitter diplomatic spat with Moscow.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia -- all ex-communist states -- have since also expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity following an appeal from Czech Republic to fellow EU and NATO members.

"We condemn this... deplorable act of aggression and breach of international law committed by Russia on European soil," the Visegrad Group prime ministers said in a statement following a virtual summit hosted by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

They offered "diplomatic and consular support to Czechia" after Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation.

"We strongly condemn illegal and violent actions carried out by the Russian intelligence operatives. We will not allow these activities to divide Europe," they said.

The statement marks the strongest language yet on the allegations from Hungary, which has been relatively quiet on the diplomatic crisis over the Czech explosion.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban fosters close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in a statement last week only expressed "solidarity" with the Czechs.

The Visegrad Group foreign ministers also earlier issued a statement in which they condemned "all activities aimed at threatening security of sovereign states" without naming Russia.