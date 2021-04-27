'Incident' Strikes Saudi Port of Yanbu in Red Sea

A U.K. maritime organization is reporting an "incident" off the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship.

Details were scarce Tuesday on the incident in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, simply said it was "aware of reports of an incident.

Private maritime security firm Dryad Global said it had reports a ship had been "attacked," without elaborating.

Maritime security firm Neptune P2P Group reported that black smoke was seen billowing near the south entrance of the Yanbu port.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

It comes as shipping across the Mideast has been targeted in attacks as part of an ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran amid negotiations over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.