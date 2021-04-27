Pope Francis Says ‘Lebanon Can’t Lose its Identity’

Pope Francis on Tuesday sent a letter to President Michel Aoun emphasizing that “Lebanon cannot lose its identity, nor the experience of brotherly living, which made this country a message to the whole world,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Pope also renewed his desire to visit Lebanon “and its beloved people”, affirming his warm prayers that Lebanese maintain courage and hope, in the current ordeal they are witnessing.

In his letter, the Pope thanked Aoun for his congratulatory book on the occasion of the 8th year of his pontificate.

Pope Francis also thanked Aoun for the message which he had sent following his visit to Iraq, which included an official invitation to visit Lebanon.

Pope Francis raised prayers for God that “political officials (in Lebanon) work relentlessly for the common good in the land of the Cedars”.

“I entrust your dear nation to protect the Lady of Lebanon, asking the Prince of Peace to bless you and preserve Lebanon, and all its children” Pope Francis concluded.