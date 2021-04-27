Police Thwart Drug Smuggling Attempt via Airport

Police at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International airport said an attempt to smuggle 11 kilograms of cocaine into Lebanon via Brazil has been thwarted on Tuesday.

The airport security said they received information from the Internal Security Forces Directorate about a suspect planning to smuggle the drugs.

The suspect, a Lebanese national carrying a Brazilian passport, was flying in from Brazil with 11 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

The finding came one day after Lebanon pledged to double down to prevent all smuggling, to persuade Saudi Arabia to reverse a ban on fresh produce from Lebanon.