Police Thwart Drug Smuggling Attempt via Airport
Police at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International airport said an attempt to smuggle 11 kilograms of cocaine into Lebanon via Brazil has been thwarted on Tuesday.
The airport security said they received information from the Internal Security Forces Directorate about a suspect planning to smuggle the drugs.
The suspect, a Lebanese national carrying a Brazilian passport, was flying in from Brazil with 11 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.
The finding came one day after Lebanon pledged to double down to prevent all smuggling, to persuade Saudi Arabia to reverse a ban on fresh produce from Lebanon.
God bless Hezbollah aka the Lebanese Army for importing Cocaine from South America for re-export to Saudi Arabia in order to support our ailing economy.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
His first name is Ali, last name is ‘S’ I read somewhere ... the only reason he got caught is because he didn’t pay his share to the terrorist organization, so they allowed the customs officers to arrest him.