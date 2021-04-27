Bukhari Details Drug Hauls from Lebanon Seized by KSA

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari on Tuesday announced that his country seized 57,184,900 narcotic pills smuggled from Lebanon in the period from early 2020 until April 2021, days after Riyadh said it had seized Captagon pills from Lebanon in a pomegranate shipment.

Below are the details of the shipments seized by the kingdom according to a tweet by Bukhari:

- 5,383,400 pills hidden in a pomegranate shipment

- 20,190,500 pills hidden in a grape shipment

- 5,580,000 pills hidden in a grape shipment

- 4,335,000 pills hidden in an apple shipment

- 6,480,000 pills hidden in a potato shipment

- 15,216,000 pills hidden in a grape shipment

- 2,466,563 pills hidden in a pomegranate shipment