Iraq Grants Lebanese Army $2.8 Million in Food, Fuel Aid

Iraq has approved a request for assistance from the Lebanese Army, Iraqi government spokesman and Culture Minister Hassan Nazem said on Tuesday.

Iraqi sources meanwhile told al-Jadeed TV that the food and fuel aid is worth $2.8 million and that it was agreed following a letter from Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to the Iraqi military institution.

“The letter was recited by the Iraqi defense minister during a cabinet session,” the sources added.

“The aid will consist of food portions for the army and prisons in addition to 500,000 tons of fuel,” the sources said.

“The shipment took off from the Um Qasr port to Lebanon by sea,” the sources added.