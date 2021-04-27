Israeli Army Says It Downed Hizbullah Drone

The Israeli army on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Hizbullah that entered Israeli airspace.

In a short statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident after it "crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace in the eastern part of the Blue Line."

It also said troops earlier in the day found the remnants of a Hizbullah drone shot down several weeks earlier after crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Hizbullah or the Lebanese government.

Israel and Hizbullah are bitter enemies that fought a month-long war in 2006. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire has largely kept the border area quiet since then, but the sides have had several small clashes in the years since, most recently last summer.

In November, the Israeli army also said it downed a Hizbullah drone that entered Israeli airspace.

The Israeli army said it would "continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty."

In February, Hizbullah said it had downed an Israeli drone that flew over the Blue Line, with Israel acknowledging an unmanned aircraft had crashed.