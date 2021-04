Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Wednesday traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian officials over the situation in Lebanon and the region.

MP Georges Atallah of Bassil’s Strong Lebanon bloc told the PSP’s al-Anbaa news portal that Bassil’s visit to Russia will tackle three main topics: the new government, the economic file and Syrian refugees.

“Russia has a proposal related to Beirut port,” Atallah revealed.