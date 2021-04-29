Vaccination an Uphill Battle in Lebanon, Abiad Says

Director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital Firass Abiad said on Thursday the vaccination campaign against coronavirus in Lebanon is an "uphill battle," pointing to a lack of availability of the vaccine.

“The number of Covid cases admitted to RHUH continues its decline. Though ICU beds remain full, yesterday we closed one of our regular Covid wards. Other hospitals show a similar trend. Yet, as Covid cases elsewhere sharply increase, the future remains uncertain,” said Abiad in a tweet.

He added that only 3% have been fully vaccinated in Lebanon, and 6% have been partially vaccinated. “This low number is caused by a lack of availability of the vaccine. Yet, less than 1/4 of the target population have registered for vaccination. Clearly, vaccine roll out will be an uphill battle,” said Abiad.

However, evidence is mounting that vaccines can prevent severe illness in the vast majority of those infected, according to Abiad.

He noted that the”majority of the population remains susceptible to the infection, and will unlikely acquire immunity soon. Yet the low Covid numbers will encourage people to return to their normal lives, and activity will likely increase as we head into the summer.”

Abiad said Lebanon’s failing economy is negatively impacting all institutions, and not just hospitals. “The received support is barely enough to sustain ongoing hospital activities. Currently, and as previously stated, the future financial situation of hospitals remains bleak,” he noted.