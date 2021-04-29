Bassil Urges Lavrov to Press Hariri on Government

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil held talks Thursday in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The (new) government is necessary but it will be insufficient should it lack the decision, will and ability to carry out reforms,” Bassil said at a press conference after the meeting.

“This is a Lebanese affair; Russia does not interfere in domestic affairs but it is pushing for reforms and this is what we thank it for. We are all waiting for the PM-designate to take a decision to carry on with the government’s formation, and more importantly a decision to carry out reform,” the FPM chief added.

“We asked the Russian foreign minister to play the necessary role to push the PM-designate to finalize the formation file and we also asked him to organize a conference in Lebanon to encourage the return of refugees,” Bassil went on to say.

“Lebanon needs a government and there is negligence in achieving this matter. There is no other choice but to have a government that can move to achieve what’s necessary,” he added.

Separately, Bassil said he called on Russian officials to encourage investment in Lebanon and to play a role in resolving the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Syria.

Bassil also noted that the upcoming Syrian presidential election will be a facilitating and encouraging factor regarding the refugee return, thanking Russia for its decision to offer Lebanon free Covid vaccines in response to a letter sent by President Michel Aoun in addition to the commercial vaccines that have started arriving in Lebanon.