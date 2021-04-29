Algerian Footballer Suspected of Laundering Drugs Money

Former Algeria international Walid Mesloub was placed under investigation last week on suspicion of laundering drugs money, an accusation he strongly denies, local prosecutors revealed Thursday.

He reportedly raised questions due to his links with a man alleged to be the head of a drug trafficking ring and with whom he shared a fondness for luxury cars, according to L'Equipe and Le Telegramme.

During the investigation into the individual police seized several luxury vehicles, including some which had been bought by Mesloub, who then exchanged them for other cars and possibly a cash supplement, according to the newspapers.

Contacted by AFP, Mesloub's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Mesloub on social media blasted what he called "chatter... to make a buzz". He added: "The light will be shed on this matter."

The 35-year-old has played for Le Havre, Lorient and Lens. He was capped seven times by Algeria but is currently without a club after a short spell in Qatar.