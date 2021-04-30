Bassil Chooses 'Lebanon's Stability' over Becoming President
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has said that he would choose “Lebanon and its stability” over the presidential post, describing accusations that he wants to succeed his father-in-law in the country’s top post as a “myth.”
In an interview from Moscow with RT television, Bassil added that PM-designate Saad Hariri is demanded to form a new government.
“We want Hariri to form” the new cabinet, “but if he can’t do so, he must shoulder his responsibility,” Bassil said, suggesting that Hariri should step down if he can’t complete the task of putting together a new government.
“Had the National Pact and constitutional norms been applied by the PM-designate, we would have saved time and we would not have wasted six months waiting for certain events,” the FPM chief went on to say.
Separately, Bassil said the FPM agrees with Hizbullah over “strategic issues in Lebanon and the region in terms of confronting Israel and terrorism.”
“But we disagree with it over domestic issues, including the fight against corruption,” he clarified.
“Hizbullah is not implicated in corruption, but for strategic reasons and the priority of preserving the resistance, it is not as active as we see it should be in this regard,” Bassil explained.
The FPM chief also stressed that there can be no reform in Lebanon as long as “the majority of those clinging to power are with corruption.”
“Since 2005, we have not managed to obtain the necessary majority to implement our reform program,” he lamented.
People always misunderstand this man: He never wanted to be in politics; he never wanted to be a minister or an MP but was forced to become one. Now he is being accused of wanting to be president? All what Bassil wants is reform, fight corruption, and protect Christians rights in the world, and making friends with Hungary's extremist pro Israeli Foreign minister. Bassil the philanthropist is renovating 23 churches in Hungary from his hard earned personal money while in public office for the last 12 years.
The more this mini man talks, the less believable he gets. I have never seen or heard anything like this.
"Bassil has said that he would choose “Lebanon and its stability” over the presidential post"
Would , could, should…. Useless words.
Dudes.. look at this =little know fact=>..: Our most excellent.. most competent.. most hard working.. most overperforming.. former foreign/energy/Telecom minister.. and current representative of all the Christians in Lebanon and the Levant.. also chooses working on "returning all the rights to the Christians in Lebanon".. over becoming a professional Basketball player.. with the NBA's Chicago Bulls.. and recapturing their glory days... Another little known fact.. in Chicago they wanted him so bad ..called him.. khaleefit Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in one compact.. very compact package... Dis true...
The sacrifices this pos is prepared to make for Lebanon's sake are unimaginable!
Hang Him !