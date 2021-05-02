Aude Slams Those Gambling with 'What's Left of the Country'

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Aude on Sunday lamented that officials in charge of the country are “gambling with what’s left of it for the sake of securing their own interests, preserving their gains and staying in their posts.”

This comes “over the corpse of the country and its citizens,” Aude decried in his Easter sermon.

He added that in order for Lebanon to rise, it needs “an effective government that would conduct the necessary reforms, revive the state’s institutions and administrations, activate inspection agencies, impose respect for the state and the law, and gain the confidence of the international community.”

“We need a government that is not controlled by conflicting parties and whose members would be specialists who are successful in their jobs,” Aude went on to say.