Aude Slams Those Gambling with 'What's Left of the Country'
Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Aude on Sunday lamented that officials in charge of the country are “gambling with what’s left of it for the sake of securing their own interests, preserving their gains and staying in their posts.”
This comes “over the corpse of the country and its citizens,” Aude decried in his Easter sermon.
He added that in order for Lebanon to rise, it needs “an effective government that would conduct the necessary reforms, revive the state’s institutions and administrations, activate inspection agencies, impose respect for the state and the law, and gain the confidence of the international community.”
“We need a government that is not controlled by conflicting parties and whose members would be specialists who are successful in their jobs,” Aude went on to say.
He added that in order for Lebanon to rise, it needs “an effective government that would conduct the necessary reforms, revive the state’s institutions and administrations, activate inspection agencies, impose respect for the state and the law, and gain the confidence of the international community.”
and how do you do all of the above with an armed criminal militia controlling every aspect of governance from the military to judicial to customs and borders?
Audi is the only decent head of church/sect in Lebanon . The reason behind this is that his followers aren’t ruling the country, so he dares speak the truth unlike the other religious leaders who rely on the politicians for $.