Police Arrest Robbers Stealing Electricity Cables

The Internal Security Forces on Monday arrested a gang of ten Syrians for stealing electricity cables and wires from the public network of the Electricity du Liban leading to extended power outages in the Mountainous areas of Chouf and Aley.

The identity of the suspects was identified by the ISF as all Syrian nationals working in junkyard business, the Directorate said in a statement.

An ISF patrol managed to arrest the suspects after closely monitoring them in the areas of Aley, Chouf and the Metn district.

Large quantities of cables and electric wires were confiscated in their places of residence.

The suspects confessed to have stolen the cables.