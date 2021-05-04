Salameh Targeted in French Legal Complaint

Two associations said on Monday they had filed a legal complaint against Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh whom they accuse of fraudulently amassing a large fortune in Europe.

The Sherpa NGO, which specialises in fighting financial crime, and the "Collective of victims of fraudulent and criminal activities in Lebanon" said they were also targeting Salameh's brother Raja, his son Nadi, his nephew as well as a close associate at the central bank, Marianne Hoayek, in the case.

Last month, Swiss media reported that prosecutors there were tracking Salameh's suspected fund movements, and the Swiss attorney general's office said in January it was investigating "aggravated money laundering... in connection with possible embezzlement" to the detriment of the Lebanese central bank.

The French complaint, filed on April 30, calls for an international probe of an alleged conspiracy to launder money, receive laundered money, commit fraud and engage in fraudulent commercial practices, among other accusations.

Lebanon has been mired in deep crisis since 2019, marked by a steep loss in value of its currency and banking restrictions banning money transfers abroad.

The associations are asking the judiciary to investigate Lebanese capital flight since the start of the crisis, and how the people named in the complaint could afford luxury real estate that was far beyond their official income.

They also want the probe to extend to financial intermediaries using tax havens and front companies.

According to the complaint, Riad Salameh's fortune is in excess of two billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Salameh himself, who owns a luxury seafront villa in Antibes on the French Riviera, has rejected figures put forward by his accusers.