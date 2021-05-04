Aoun Urges No 'Preconditions' in Border Talks with Israel

President Michel Aoun held a meeting Tuesday evening with the members of the Lebanese delegation to the sea border talks with Israel, following the fifth round of negotiations in Ras al-Naqoura.

“The delegation’s members briefed President Aoun on the deliberations of the meeting, which was held with the participation of the U.S. delegation, whose head demanded that the negotiation be limited to the Israeli and Lebanese lines submitted to the U.N., or within the 860-square-kiolmeter area, contrary to the Lebanese stance and to the principle of negotiations without preconditions,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“Accordingly, President Aoun instructed the delegation that the continuation of the negotiations should not be confined to preconditions, but rather to the international law, which remains the guarantee for the continuation of the negotiations, in order to reach a just and fair solution,” the Presidency added.

The Lebanese want such a solution in order to “preserve the higher national interest and stability, and the right of the Lebanese to make use of their resources,” the Presidency said.