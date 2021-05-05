Abiad Says Patients' Inability to Afford Treatment is Growing

Director at the Rafik Hariri International Hospital, Firass Abiad, said on Wednesday that Lebanon’s worsening economic and financial crisis has exacerbated the inability of patients to seek medical treatment.

“Yesterday, two places at RHUH were congested. The first, at the two vaccination centers, was a welcome indication of an increased availability of vaccines. The second, at the nonCovid emergency department, reflects a rising inability of patients to afford private healthcare,” said Abiad in a tweet.

“In the past, patients could receive treatment at private hospitals as long as they paid additional out-of-pocket sums. Recently, these additional demands have been rising sharply, driving the increasingly impoverished patients into public hospitals,” he added.

Abiad said this will lead to “Two crises will result. Public hospitals are not allocated a budget by the health ministry, but bill for services, and receive payment, usually after a one year delay. However, salaries and suppliers have to be paid monthly. Increased activity can precipitate a liquidity crisis.

“The other crisis is at private hospitals, who face a shrinking pool of patients who can afford them. Meanwhile, their expenses are also increasing, and their staff are leaving for better opportunities elsewhere. Medical tourism can help, but requires better circumstances.”

Lebanon is facing “several crises,” he concluded, “resilience has become a heavy burden. As more people leave, the weight on those who stay just gets heavier.”