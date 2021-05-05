Hajjar Says Cabinet Formation Facing 'Dead End'

Al-Mustaqbal MP Mohammed el-Hajjar on Wednesday pinned significance on the expected visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut amid the government’s impasse, noting that PM-designate Saad Hariri will eventually “take a decision” on the complex formation of a cabinet, the National News Agency reported.

“Things are heading to a dead end, and PM-designate Saad Hariri will have to make a decision at the end of the day. His decision won’t be strange from his adherence to what serves the country’s interest,” said Hajjar in remarks to VDL radio station.

Hariri, head of al-Mustaqbal Movement, is adamant to form a government of experts capable of steering the country out of ist crisis, while “others insist on pushing the country to the abyss behaving on the basis of “its either chaos or (MP Jebran) Bassil as President,”” said Hajjar.