Aoun Meets French Envoy on Govt Formation

President Michel Aoun stressed during talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday the need for the formation of a credible government that garners the parliament’s confidence, saying that no efforts will be spared to that end.

Aoun said the formation of a government is a priority “we will spare no effort in order to reach practical results, despite the internal and external obstacles and lack of response by those concerned.”

During the 40-minute meeting, Aoun asked “France and the European countries for assistance to help return large sums of money smuggled outside the country. He said it helps achieve reforms and prosecute those who misused public funds provided to Lebanon through corruption or money laundering."

Aoun presented to his French guest the stages of the government formation process, explaining the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to him under the constitution to maintain political and sectarian balance during the formation of the government.

Aoun pointed out that introducing reforms is necessary, hence forensic audit into the accounts of the central bank and state institutions is crucial, as per the French initiative, to help Lebanon steer out of its crisis, and restore international confidence.