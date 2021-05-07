Le Drian: Punitive Measures the Beginning of More Sanctions Ahead

French foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian emphasized that recent sanctions on Lebanese leaders are only the beginning of a long list of tough sanctions ahead, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“France is going to call for international community pressure on leaders to have Lebanon’s parliamentary elections held on time,” he added.

Le Drian’s remarks came during a small meeting with reporters at the Pine Residence, said NNA.

He said Lebanese officials have failed to honor the pledges they made to French President Emmanuel Macron when he visited Beirut after the colossal port blast.

Le Drian, who met President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and PM-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday, explained that he met them only because of what they represent constitutionally.”