Lebanon Plans to Vaccinate 200,000 Weekly as of June

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Friday chaired a meeting for the ministry’s staff that discussed “the executive course of the national vaccination plan,” the National News Agency said.

“During the meeting, measures were approved to avoid the flaws that were recorded over the past period and to follow up on some violations at a number of vaccination centers,” NNA said.

The meeting comes ahead of the arrival of a large quantity of anti-Covid vaccines, including two million Pfizer vaccines in June and July.

“Accordingly, the ministry will adopt a mechanism involving the vaccination of 200,000 people every week as of June 1,” the agency added.