Macron Reportedly Intends to Invite Lebanese Leaders to Paris

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 May 2021, 12:40
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to invite Lebanese leaders to hold a conference in Paris, Lebanon’s state-run Tele Liban television has reported.

The conference would be aimed at “halting the deterioration of the Lebanese situation and agreeing on a government that would achieve reforms and bring foreign financial support,” Tele Liban quoted French diplomats as saying.

The report comes a few days after a visit to Lebanon by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who expressed exasperation over Lebanese politicians’ failure to put together a new reform-minded government.

Missing kazan 09 May 2021, 18:08

disappointing, in this way we are going to reward the criminals....

Missing rabiosa 09 May 2021, 18:30

This guy never learns, does he. Dude you came to their own backyard with your stupid initiative and they laughed you off back to Paris.

These people DO NOT want any reforms whatsoever. Their entire livelihood depends on sucking off the tits of government corruption, nepotism, illegal activity, draining the treasury to their cronies and crooks.

Let it go Macron.

Missing cedars 09 May 2021, 18:56

Freeze every politician asset, the theives only learn when they are in a weak position.

How can the theives leave their chair and control and turn 180 degree so that they reform= no theft?

C est pas possible mon Cher ami.

Thumb thepatriot 11 May 2021, 12:17

At least France cares... at least France tries. No one else does.

