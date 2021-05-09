Macron Reportedly Intends to Invite Lebanese Leaders to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to invite Lebanese leaders to hold a conference in Paris, Lebanon’s state-run Tele Liban television has reported.

The conference would be aimed at “halting the deterioration of the Lebanese situation and agreeing on a government that would achieve reforms and bring foreign financial support,” Tele Liban quoted French diplomats as saying.

The report comes a few days after a visit to Lebanon by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who expressed exasperation over Lebanese politicians’ failure to put together a new reform-minded government.