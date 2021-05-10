Will Hariri Give Up His Government Formation Mission?

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri “has no choice but to resign, after all international and Arab sides that he met confirmed that he is not wanted and that any government that he would form would meet the same fate as Diab’s government,” March 8 sources have said.

Senior al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile did not deny these claims in remarks to al-Liwaa newspaper. The sources however said that Hariri will not take such a decision before two weeks.

Sources close to Hizbullah and the Amal Movement meanwhile said that Hariri “still has a last chance to form a government, which is represented in returning to the understandings that preceded his designation as premier.”

“Hariri is still able to form the government in agreement with (President Michel) Aoun and to impose it on everyone inside and outside the country,” the sources added, noting that “the regional breakthroughs might help provide a political cover for Hariri and his government.”