Aoun Urges Intl. Intervention on Israeli Aggression against Palestinians

President Michel Aoun urged the international community to intervene and end Israel’s aggression against Palestinians, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

NNA said that Aoun is following up on the latest developments in the occupied territories of Palestine amid Israel’s continued aggression against al-Aqsa mosque and east Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah.

“No peace without justice, and no justice without respect for rights,” said Aoun.

He considered “tyranny and the deprivation of rights will only lead to more violence and injustice.”

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared into the city's worst disturbances since 2017 since Israeli riot police clashed with large crowds of Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire on Tuesday, with at least 25 Palestinians killed in Gaza, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter foes sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.