Geagea Blames Fuel, Food Crises on Hizbullah-FPM Rule

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Tuesday stressed that Lebanon “will witness a new crisis every day” as long as “Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and their allies are the rulers.”

“Yesterday and today it’s gasoline, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow it will be diesel, and after that it will be foodstuffs,” Geagea tweeted, referring to Lebanon’s growing economic and financial woes that are more and more affecting citizens’ daily lives.

“And so on until victory,” the LF leader added sarcastically.

Citizens were queuing in long lines at fuel stations on Tuesday amid a shortage crisis blamed on hoarding, smuggling and reports of an imminent lifting of fuel subsidization.

The reports about the end of state subsidies have also affected the availability and prices of foodstuffs in recent days.