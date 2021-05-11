Mobile version

Geagea Blames Fuel, Food Crises on Hizbullah-FPM Rule

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 May 2021, 16:23
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Tuesday stressed that Lebanon “will witness a new crisis every day” as long as “Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and their allies are the rulers.”

“Yesterday and today it’s gasoline, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow it will be diesel, and after that it will be foodstuffs,” Geagea tweeted, referring to Lebanon’s growing economic and financial woes that are more and more affecting citizens’ daily lives.

“And so on until victory,” the LF leader added sarcastically.

Citizens were queuing in long lines at fuel stations on Tuesday amid a shortage crisis blamed on hoarding, smuggling and reports of an imminent lifting of fuel subsidization.

The reports about the end of state subsidies have also affected the availability and prices of foodstuffs in recent days.

Thumb i.report 11 May 2021, 16:32

Good morning, sa7 el nom Doctor.

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 11 May 2021, 16:40

Yeah and who made a deal with the devil to elect Aoun to the presidency?! Spare us the BS...nobody is buying it anymore.

Reply Report
Missing sioufi 11 May 2021, 17:04

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFpcgz9DXSs

Reply Report
Thumb barrymore 11 May 2021, 18:00

I watch Pierre regularly

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 11 May 2021, 20:10

2oom boos Therese he said lol.

Reply Report