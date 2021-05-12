Report: Aoun to Meet Salameh

The Central Bank governor Riad Salameh is expected to meet President Michel Aoun on Wednesday to discuss the bank’s preparations to launch the “Sayrafa” electronic platform aimed at regulating the exchange rate, media reports said.

The talks will also highlight the latest initiative Salameh launched to conduct negotiations with the Association of Banks in Lebanon to re-inject quantities of dollars and hard currencies from the depositors’ accounts available before the October 17, 2019 uprising.

The mechanism allows depositors to have “gradual” access to their funds granting them up to $25,000 of their deposits in installments.

Reports said that Aoun has scheduled his “urgent” meeting with Salameh to also discuss the controversial issue of lifting or rationalizing subsidies on the import of basic goods.

The President believes that subsidies must not be lifted before the people get food ration cards amid an alarming social deterioration, and a crippling economic crisis.

Salameh meanwhile believes the bank lacks sufficient funds to continue subsidizing basic goods (wheat, fuel, medicines).