Berri Calls for Joint Efforts to Save Lebanon
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday highlighted the necessity for all political forces in Lebanon to join "sincere" efforts in order to save Lebanon from its crises, the National News Agency reported.
On the latest Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza City, Berri hoped that the Palestinian people would triumph and establish their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.
The Speaker announced that he would not receive well-wishers on Eid el-Fitr due to the current crises in Lebanon and in condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Gaza.
If he hadn't interferred from the start, Mr. Hariri would have set up his cabinet ages ago.
Berri ... He has been flooding our administrations with his people who sit at a desk, drink coffee all day, do nothing and get a salary. We all know it, and we've all experienced it.
He solidly contributed to the collapse of this country.
I will never forget this friend of mine... French... who's company had won a tender.
He and his boss were then invited by Berri in his residence. At the end of the dinner. he excused himself and told them that Randa will serve them coffee in the small Living Room.
She did... and asked them about the 10% they would give to her charity. What 10% they replied? They refused. The tender was withdrawn. This is what the Berris's do!
I've said on numerous occasions, the Mokhtar of my home town one time in a gathering said nothing gets done in Lebanon (regardless of what its is) without it passing first at Berri's desk.
I have on good sources too, there's a plot of land when you're entering Tyre (Sour) coming from the north, that is owned by some wealthy guy and he want to develop it into shops/mall or residential area, but Berri and his cronies have been blocking him as he refuses to give them kickbacks for the project to start.
My friend’s father resigned from his position when Berri demanded that the construction of a road be much lighter than specified on the contract signed. Berri and his gang wanted to pocket the difference, they’re the true cancer. My only consolation is that there are Lebanese people with dignity and integrity that will refuse the blackmail.
Berri and his friends have the nerves to call for joint efforts and international assistance after destroying the country with theft and militarism. Do not count me in until you are gone!
Unlike Iran sponsored Hassan Nasrallah Berri is panicking. His supporters are suffering like many of us. For over thirty years he secured for his people government jobs, or at least government paychecks as many of them are absentees. Those paycheck are in Lebanese Pounds, a worthless currency today. Amal supporters watch as their Hezballah affiliated relatives and next door neighbors get paid in US Dollars, while they are having a hard time securing the very basics for their families. This is creating a mounting tension within the Shi3a populations between Hezbollah's haves and Amal's have nots.
Mr. Berri if you want to save Lebanon start by resigning your speakership that you've held for 30 years and this time have any opposition figure be able to run, rather than your member of your party with blessing of Hizbos and denying anyone else.