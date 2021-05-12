Berri Calls for Joint Efforts to Save Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday highlighted the necessity for all political forces in Lebanon to join "sincere" efforts in order to save Lebanon from its crises, the National News Agency reported.

On the latest Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza City, Berri hoped that the Palestinian people would triumph and establish their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The Speaker announced that he would not receive well-wishers on Eid el-Fitr due to the current crises in Lebanon and in condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Gaza.