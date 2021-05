Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Wednesday called on all parties to “understand the seriousness of this period and what Lebanon is going through” in order to “stop this terrible collapse.”

Hariri’s appeal came in a tweet greeting Lebanese and Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The PM-designate also saluted “our people in dear Palestine” over their “resilience and defense of their rights and holy sites.”