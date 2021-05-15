Report: Army Blocks Access to Southern Border after Palestinian Calls for Protests
The Lebanese army on Saturday reportedly closed all roads leading to the Marjayoun plain opposite the Israeli settlement of Metulla in the occupied territories, media reports said.
They said that the military imposed strict security measures in Marjayoun, one day after young demonstrators tried to enter the border town of Metulla in northern Israel.
Moreover, reports said the army erected checkpoints to prevent convoys of Palestinians from heading towards Lebanon’s border with occupied Palestine.
Palestinain factions have called on “all Palestinians in Lebanon, and from the refugee camps of Naher el-Bared, al-Beddawi, al-Rashiieh and Ain el-Helweh, to head south in buses to take part in protests at the border in a stand of solidarity with the Palestianins inside the occupied territories.”
On Friday, a number of young demonstrators, some carrying Palestinians flags and the yellow colors of Hizbullah, gathered in the Khiam plain and tried to enter the border town of Metulla in northern Israel.
The Lebanese army intervened to remove the dozens of young demonstrators from the scene.
But the Army is incapable of blocking the Southern border when it comes to Hezbollah.
The army is trying to balance many pressure points (that are present in Lebanese society and the political system) to prevent a civil war. I disagree in principle in preventing Palestinians demonstrating. But you have a monster south of the border who is willing to do anything and especially to remove from memory of the original sin of expelling Palestinians from their homes.
Does this mean that the Palestinians do not recognise the refugee camps mentioned as part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Lebanon?
If this is so, it should certainly light up a red signal to the Lebanese authorities.
Bibbo, where’s the broblem if the Balestinians living in camps since 75 years are going back home? Isn’t it their god given right?
i.report
You nailed the essence of the conflict. The conflict is about rights and wrong. This tells you who are the "bad guys"!
Anyone that promote and ethno-state or worse a religio-ethno state are willing to inflict terrible suffering into others and deny them their rights.
AD, you know me, I desire peace in the region , not the elimination of Israel. However, the Israelis are stubborn people like the Ottoman Turks, they don’t seem to come to their senses. The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, without a gruyère cheese style mini settlements all over the West Bank is the only way for a viable Palestinian state. They need to understand this, anything else means they’re playing the time card like others did before them across the world.
What Israel is doing is genocide according to the UN definition which Israel is a member of. https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/genocide.shtml
Anyways… don’t count on the Iranians to attack Israel, they’re more interested in conquering the non Jews.
The world is silent about the China genocide , they’ll just keep doing the same for Israel.
i.report, why don't you respond to my comment regarding trhe sovereignty of the Republic of Lebanon?
To go back home means that you were born there. So just how many of those so-called Palestinians are over 73 years old?
Philippo, tell me where your grandparents were born and I’ll tell you where you belong.
Easy peasy, isn’t it?
You go back in time, 1947 and see an invasion of people who don’t even speak your language with a different culture, dressed like beggars and pouring in by millions overwhelming the local population, how would you react? Would you, as a native, agree to give them what belongs to you? I certainly would not! The Palestinians’ reaction back then was common sense.
The descendants of the Israelites who never left are today’s Palestinians and all levantines . Yes, they converted to Christianity under Constantin the Great, then to Islam 4 centuries later for most but here they are today. They speak Arabic, the mixed with Greeks, Romans, Egyptians, Kurds, Persians, Turks, Arabs and even some Western European crusaders but today they’re Arab in culture. Any newcomer who hasn’t purchased his land from the locals during the ottoman era doesn’t belong in what you call Israel.
i.report "The conflict is about rights and wrong. This tells you who are the "bad guys"!"
You are right there, the bad guys were the ones who on 29th November 1947 refused to accept the establishment of an Arab Independent State at the side of Israel, in the territory of the British Mandate.