Report: Army Blocks Access to Southern Border after Palestinian Calls for Protests

The Lebanese army on Saturday reportedly closed all roads leading to the Marjayoun plain opposite the Israeli settlement of Metulla in the occupied territories, media reports said.

They said that the military imposed strict security measures in Marjayoun, one day after young demonstrators tried to enter the border town of Metulla in northern Israel.

Moreover, reports said the army erected checkpoints to prevent convoys of Palestinians from heading towards Lebanon’s border with occupied Palestine.

Palestinain factions have called on “all Palestinians in Lebanon, and from the refugee camps of Naher el-Bared, al-Beddawi, al-Rashiieh and Ain el-Helweh, to head south in buses to take part in protests at the border in a stand of solidarity with the Palestianins inside the occupied territories.”

On Friday, a number of young demonstrators, some carrying Palestinians flags and the yellow colors of Hizbullah, gathered in the Khiam plain and tried to enter the border town of Metulla in northern Israel.

The Lebanese army intervened to remove the dozens of young demonstrators from the scene.