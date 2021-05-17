Mobile version

Erdogan Urges Pope to Help End Israel's 'Massacre'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 May 2021, 12:39
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help end what he called Israel's "massacre" of Palestinians, which should be punished with sanctions, his office said.

Erdogan told the pope in a call that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", adding that the pope's messages were of "great importance to mobilise the Christian world and the international community."

Missing phillipo 17 May 2021, 16:09

Isn't it interesting the the arch-terrorist Erdogan who has killed thousands of Kurdish nationist civilians within his own vountry and in Syria has the never to complain about Israeli actions in Gaza.

