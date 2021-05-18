UNIFIL Says Ensuring Stability on Border Region after Fire

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti assured that immediate contacts were made to control the situation on the south border after counter shelling between Lebanon and Israel late on Monday.

The Israeli army launched artillery towards Lebanon late on Monday in response to rocket fire from the Lebanese side that failed to hit Israel.

“In coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the UNIFIL is ensuring security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon. UNIFIL is supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in its search operation in the area,” said Tenenti in a statement.

"On Monday, May 17 at around 11:30 pm, UNIFIL detected rockets fired from the general area of Rashaya el-Fokhar north of Kfar Shouba in south Lebanon. Immediately after we were also informed by the parties. The Israeli military retaliated by firing artillery at the origin of the rockets,” he added.

"UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col immediately contacted his counterparts in the Lebanese Armed Forces Command and the Israeli army and urged the parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent any escalation of the situation. The Israeli army stopped the fire,” Tenenti stated.