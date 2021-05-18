Army Finds Unlaunched Rocket, Launchpads of 6 Others

The Lebanese Army on Tuesday announced finding an unlaunched rocket and six empty rocket launchpads in the outskirts of the southern town of al-Hibbariyeh, hours after the six rockets fell inside Lebanon after being fired toward Israel.

The unlaunched rocket was destroyed in its place in a controlled detonation.

The army also said that several towns in the al-Hibbariyeh and Kfarshouba areas were hit by artillery shells fired by Israel in the wake of the botched rocket attack.

It added that, in total, Israel fired ten explosive shells and seven flare bombs.