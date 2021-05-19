Bukhari: SA Doesn’t Seek Deportation of Lebanese Nationals
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari on Wednesday affirmed in a chat with journalists that everything being said about Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to deport Lebanese nationals from its territories against the backdrop of its minister's remarks were “absolutely unfounded.
“In the midst of the Gulf War, the KSA never deported anyone because it was built on humanitarian foundations,” Bukhari said.
He recollected that when he had gone to the KSA to receive his Coronavirus vaccine, he found Lebanese families queued before him after having registered their names.
“This is something that pleased me because my state did not differentiate between a citizen and a resident — neither with regard to waiting in line nor with regard to the type of vaccine,” he explained.
Bukhari finally expressed the belief that what had won the kingdom the respect of the international community was its unified language and political discourse, in public and in secret.
" its unified language and political discourse, in public and in secret."
in a clear dig at Aoun and his party.
Politics for Dummies including ALJadeed. Suleimani gives rockets to Yemen, Yemen and its institutions destroyed. Country run by radical militia. Kids go hungry while militia hooked on ballistic missiles. Suleimani gives rockets to HizbIran. HizbIran create 2006 War after Cedar Revolution to justify its rockets destroying Lebanon and its institutions. HizbIran occupy South and via Useful Idiots controls all aspects of country. Country goes to hell and people are hungry but HizbIran get bigger rockets overpowering army, insuring permanent misery and Iranian occupation. Welcome to Banana republic. Suleimani gives rockets to radical Hamas. Hamas creates wars to justify its arms. Palestinian economy destroyed and soon totally run by Hamas. People lose homes and livelihood but Hamas build more rockets and tunnels. Iran radicals have destroyed all these countries to control them without firing a rockets or paying a cent for rebuilding. They are evil on earth.
It is important to remember that the most pro-Palestinian US presidential candidate in 2020 was Jewish Bernie Sanders who called Netanyahu a bigot and racist. Israel has many politicians similar to Sanders but Hizbollah and Hamas insured they never get to power as this defeats their goals. Many close elections in Israel and Palestinian should have been in government long time ago moving the region towards permanent peace if it wasn’t for Hizbollah and Hamas insuring Netanyahu get elected every time. Hizbollah, Hamas and Netanyahu are sides of the same coin, surviving on building hate and rockets, killing their own people for political benefit. They depend on each others for survival and insuring hate and destruction will keep them in power and allow them to indoctrinate and control people lives. They are all criminals and we’ll never see real peace until we get rid of them.
To Hamas’ credit, they didn’t start the shooting. IDF soldiers did in East Jerusalem, they targeted thousands of worshippers and started messing around the Damascus Gate. And there’s a huge difference between Hamas and Hezbollah, they don’t have terrorist cells around the world because they’re nothing more than a local resistance. I don’t adhere to their rhetorics at all, they’re despicable, but nonetheless they are a legitimate resistance organization. Sure, they’re anti democratic, but the Fatah alternative is no better either. The palos are pretty hopeless.