Hizbullah Hails 'Historic Victory' for Palestinians

Hizbullah hailed a "historic victory" for the Palestinians after a ceasefire took effect Friday between Israel and Gaza militants following 11 days of fighting.

"Hizbullah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved... against the Zionist enemy," the group said in a statement.

Hizbullah, which fought its own devastating war with Israel in 2006 but remains a powerful force in Lebanese politics, has close relations with Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and with the Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), ending the most serious fighting in years.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Rockets fired by Gaza militants claimed 12 lives in Israel, including foreign workers, two children and an Israeli soldier, according to the police.