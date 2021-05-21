Hizbullah Hails 'Historic Victory' for Palestinians
Hizbullah hailed a "historic victory" for the Palestinians after a ceasefire took effect Friday between Israel and Gaza militants following 11 days of fighting.
"Hizbullah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved... against the Zionist enemy," the group said in a statement.
Hizbullah, which fought its own devastating war with Israel in 2006 but remains a powerful force in Lebanese politics, has close relations with Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and with the Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group.
The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), ending the most serious fighting in years.
Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, according to health authorities in the enclave.
Rockets fired by Gaza militants claimed 12 lives in Israel, including foreign workers, two children and an Israeli soldier, according to the police.
How does this terrorist measure 'Victory'? Is it by the number of human casualties? damage to public and private property?
Gaza is almost obliterated, its people decimated, its infrastructure destroyed and yet this Iranian terrorist is telling us it was a victory.
And yet they could still fire rockets.
Israel did not succeed in stopping it.
It is indeed a victory for Palestinians.
They show the world that they can still fight back with whatever means they have.
Bibi and Hamas are best lovers. Thanks to their little war game, both have evaded election loss and will continue to rule their sheeps. Israel could have killed tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands palestinians during their bombardments and made the palestinians taste the blood of defeat, but they chose not to. I dont think anyone should mix weakness with humanity.
Hizbullah obviously consider Palestinian lives worthless.
Latest tally:
Death in Gaza 243 including 66 children (according to the Gaza Health Ministry)
Death in Israel 12 including 2 Thai workers and 2 children
And to recap, it was Hamas that stared this futile round. The Maqdisis were doing fine on their own standing up the the settlers.