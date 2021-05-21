Bassil Hails 'Resistance in Palestine' over 'New Victory'
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Friday congratulated the Palestinian groups in Gaza on the “new victory” against Israel.
“In 2006, the resistance in Lebanon established the deterrence equation that consolidated stability and reined in Israel. In 2021, the resistance in Palestine established the deterrence equation that consolidated the right to self-determination and laid the cornerstone for the two-state solution,” Bassil tweeted.
“Congratulations for the new victory,” the FPM chief added.
He also included the hashtag #no_defeats_after_today in his tweet.
He sounds so fake and artificial saying that. Inno Christians have always been wary of Pals after those tried to take our place in Lebanon.
His comment is so fake
Today our enemies hit parade:
Nbr 6 Israel
Nbr 5 Pals
Nbr 4 Iran
Nbr 3 Assad
Nbr 2 Hezbollah
Nbr 1 Berri and his huge number EXPENSIVE useless public sector employees, hired to revote for him at our cost
So no Bassil. We dont give a rat's a$$ abt Gaza Israel war