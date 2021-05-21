Mobile version

Bassil Hails 'Resistance in Palestine' over 'New Victory'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 May 2021, 16:36
W460

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Friday congratulated the Palestinian groups in Gaza on the “new victory” against Israel.

“In 2006, the resistance in Lebanon established the deterrence equation that consolidated stability and reined in Israel. In 2021, the resistance in Palestine established the deterrence equation that consolidated the right to self-determination and laid the cornerstone for the two-state solution,” Bassil tweeted.

“Congratulations for the new victory,” the FPM chief added.

He also included the hashtag #no_defeats_after_today in his tweet.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 7
Thumb doodle-dude 21 May 2021, 16:54

lol @ “Congratulations for the new victory,”

Reply Report
Missing sioufi 21 May 2021, 17:35

2ah ya monadel 2ah ya batal 2ent ya zmek LOL

Reply Report
Missing bassil.hal.3arsa 21 May 2021, 17:54

ya 3arsa enti ya bassil

now u love Palestinians?

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 21 May 2021, 18:20

Maybe he’s like one of my aunts in Western Europe , she loves Algerians or Moroccans when they’re in their country (only). lol

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 21 May 2021, 18:18

Héla héla ho

Reply Report
Thumb lebanon_first 21 May 2021, 19:30

He sounds so fake and artificial saying that. Inno Christians have always been wary of Pals after those tried to take our place in Lebanon.
His comment is so fake

Reply Report
Thumb lebanon_first 21 May 2021, 19:37

Today our enemies hit parade:

Nbr 6 Israel
Nbr 5 Pals
Nbr 4 Iran
Nbr 3 Assad
Nbr 2 Hezbollah
Nbr 1 Berri and his huge number EXPENSIVE useless public sector employees, hired to revote for him at our cost

So no Bassil. We dont give a rat's a$$ abt Gaza Israel war

Reply Report