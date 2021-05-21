Diab Meets Hamas Delegation, Says 'Palestine Has Triumphed'

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Friday met with a delegation of Lebanon-based Hamas officials that was led by Ahmed Abdul Hadi, hours after the Palestinians hailed a victory in their 11-day war with Israel.

“The delegation demonstrated the facts of the victory of Gaza and Jerusalem and the details of the ceasefire,” the National News Agency said.

Diab meanwhile tweeted that “Palestine has triumphed.”

“It is a victory for those who believed in their cause and offered for it all sacrifices… It is a victory for all those who believe that Jerusalem is the nation’s compass and will remain so,” the caretaker Lebanese PM added.

“Congratulations to Palestine and the nation over this victory on the path to Jerusalem,” Diab went on to say.