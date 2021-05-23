Israeli Troops Go on Alert as Lebanese Farmers Plow Their Land

Israeli forces went on alert Sunday in a region facing the Kroum al-Sharraqi area of the Lebanese southern border town of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The move came after Lebanese residents started plowing land on the border ahead of “cultivating it with the aim of consolidating its Lebanese identity,” the agency said.

The Lebanese activity was part of a heritage day organized on the border by the Agricultural Co-Op of Mays al-Jabal, NNA added.