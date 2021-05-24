European Stocks Tread Water, as Bitcoin Attempts Recovery

European stocks were rangebound Monday after a mixed session in Asia, while U.S. shares advanced and bitcoin tried to rally after a weekend plunge.

London's FTSE 100 index was essentially unchanged in afternoon trading, as was the Paris CAC 40. Frankfurt was shut owing to a public holiday observed by several other exchanges as well.

Bitcoin jumped to around $38,000, after dropping on Sunday towards $30,000.

The last time it fell below that level was in January.

The cryptocurrency has experienced extreme volatility in recent weeks after a series of tweets by tech tycoon Elon Musk and warnings of a crackdown by China.

"The public holiday in parts of Europe, combined with light news flow over the weekend has meant that the week has kicked off in a relatively quiet fashion," remarked OANDA markets analyst Sophie Griffiths.

"The lack of any major earnings and a bare economic calendar mean the markets could be short of fresh catalysts," she added.

Europe's three major stock markets had advanced Friday on strong data which sparked hope of economic recovery from the Covid-19 health crisis.

Asian bourses were mixed however, as inflation concerns played off against optimism over the global economic recovery, while spiking infections in parts of the region kept investors on their toes.

Wall Street's Dow index posted a gain of 0.5 percent as trading got underway in New York.

With expectations that the global recovery will pick up pace this year, the main focus is now on US inflation data due on Friday.

Observers warn that a long period of high inflation would force central banks to wind back the ultra-loose monetary policies that have helped fire a long-running market rally.

Adding to upward pressure on inflation is U.S. President Joe Biden's massive stimulus package passed earlier this year, along with others worth trillions more for infrastructure and help for families.

- Oil prices rise again -

Oil prices extended Friday's rally as the reopening of economies narrative weighed more than worries about the impact of a possible Iran nuclear deal that would see more crude available on the market.

A storm in the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a hurricane has also raised the prospect of some production facilities being taken offline.

"There's a lot of vaccine-driven demand optimism in the US and Europe that's likely to be further boosted by the summer driving season next month," noted Kim Kwangrae, of Samsung Futures.

- Key figures around 1440 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,020.96 points

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 6,386.73

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 4,023.37

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 34,372.33

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 percent at 15,347.51 (closed)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 28,364.61 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,412.26 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,497.28 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2212 from $1.2182 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.4150

Euro/pound: UP at 86.31 pence from 86.09 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.85 yen from 108.96 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $67.47 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $64.59 per barrel