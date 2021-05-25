Berri Urges Govt. Solution within 'Two Weeks'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has said that he has never stopped seeking a breakthrough in the government formation stalmate.

"I have proposed three solutions initiatives... and we must try to do something to allow the approach of understanding to prevail," Berri told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

"The country is sinking and we cannot stand idly by in the face of this situation. We cannot surrender to this situation or to obstruction," Berri added.

Stressing that the country needs an "urgent solution," the Speaker called for seizing the chance to form a "salvation government."

"I'm afraid that this chance might be the last and we must find a solution and an understanding within these two weeks, or else things and solutions will become more difficult and complicated," Berri warned.