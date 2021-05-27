Pope Urges 'Spirit of Wisdom' in Lebanon in Letter to Aoun

Pope Francis has hoped the “spirit of wisdom” will prevail in Lebanon, as he reiterated his solidarity with the crisis-hit country.

The pontiff’s stances came in a letter sent to President Michel Aoun in response to a letter addressed by the Lebanese leader on the occasion of Resurrection.

“I pray that the spirit of wisdom support the President, and his assistants, illuminating the ways in front of them to lead Lebanon along the paths of peace, freedom and joy,” Pope Francis said in the letter, according to an English-language version published on the Presidency’s website.

The pontiff also asserted his full solidarity with “beloved Lebanon,” entrusting the country to “the care of the Virgin Mary.”