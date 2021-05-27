Mobile version

Al-Rahi Says 'Irresponsibility, Personal Interests' Delaying Govt.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 May 2021, 19:30
The main obstacles delaying the new government’s formation are “domestic,” Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said on Thursday.

“Irresponsibility” and “personal interests” are to blame for the continued deadlock, the patriarch added, in a discussion with students at the Saint Joseph University (USJ) in Beirut.

Separately, al-Rahi lamented that “we do not have sovereignty inside the country.”

“This can only be enforced by the army and security forces,” he went on to say.

He also agreed with a student’s suggestion that Lebanon is “in danger.”

“It is in danger due to the wrong political practices, due to links and allegiance to other countries, and due to importing norms, traditions, systems and practices that contradict with our Lebanese nature,” the patriarch explained.

yeah, blah blah blah.

What a contrast between this morally corrupt cleric and the magnificent Cardinal and Patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir, requiem in pace.

“It is in danger due to the wrong political practices, due to links and allegiance to other countries, and due to importing norms, traditions, systems and practices that contradict with our Lebanese nature,” the patriarch explained.

-Wrong political practices: By whom? Name them
-Links and Allegiance to other Countries: By Whom? Name them
-Importing norms, traditions, systems and practices that contradict with our Lebanese nature: By Whom? Name them

If you won't and cannot then spare us your diatribe!

