Al-Rahi Says 'Irresponsibility, Personal Interests' Delaying Govt.

The main obstacles delaying the new government’s formation are “domestic,” Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said on Thursday.

“Irresponsibility” and “personal interests” are to blame for the continued deadlock, the patriarch added, in a discussion with students at the Saint Joseph University (USJ) in Beirut.

Separately, al-Rahi lamented that “we do not have sovereignty inside the country.”

“This can only be enforced by the army and security forces,” he went on to say.

He also agreed with a student’s suggestion that Lebanon is “in danger.”

“It is in danger due to the wrong political practices, due to links and allegiance to other countries, and due to importing norms, traditions, systems and practices that contradict with our Lebanese nature,” the patriarch explained.