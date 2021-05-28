Optimism Reportedly Drops as Caution Engulfs Govt. Formation Efforts

The wave of optimism regarding the government formation crisis has relatively retreated after it turned out that it is not based on tangible facts, informed sources said.

“There are questions in Ain el-Tineh whether those concerned with the cabinet formation process have true and honest intentions to facilitate its formation,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Friday, adding that “the next two weeks will represent the last chance to test the intentions.”

The “highly informed” sources also expressed concern that President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri might not yet have taken a “decisive decision to from the government -- the former because he perhaps does not want Hariri and is hoping to push him to resign, and the latter because he perhaps fears the formation of a government that might put him in a confrontation with the people and the crisis without enjoying a sufficient international and Gulf support that allows it to obtain the necessary financial support.”