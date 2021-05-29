Mobile version

Iran Hails Assad Poll Win as 'Big Step' for Peace

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 May 2021, 11:40
Key Syrian government ally Iran has congratulated President Bashar al-Assad on his landslide election victory, describing it as a "big step" towards restoring peace after a decade of civil war.

Official results announced late Thursday gave Assad more than 95 percent of the vote in Wednesday's election held in government-held areas, extending his grip on power for a fourth term.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates President Assad and the resilient Syrian people on their decisive victory in this election," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The successful organization of the election and the massive turnout by the Syrian people mark a big step in establishing peace."

Assad's other key ally Russia also congratulated him Friday, hailing his "decisive victory" as an "important step towards strengthening... internal stability."

Missing phillipo 29 May 2021, 21:37

More like a big step, not for "peace" but for "pieces"

Default-user-icon Eli (Guest) 30 May 2021, 03:33

The whole situation is such a joke.. one does not know if to laugh or to cry

