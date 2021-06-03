Newly-Appointed U.N. Special Coordinator Meets Lebanese Officials

Joanna Wronecka, the newly-appointed U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, on Thursday held her first round of meetings with Lebanese officials.

She met with President Michel Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and acting caretaker Foreign Minister Zeina Akar.

Wronecka, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, discussed with Lebanon’s leaders the key areas of cooperation between Lebanon and the U.N., focused on Lebanon's priority needs, including at the political, security, humanitarian and development levels, and the latest developments in Lebanon, her office said in a statement.

Noting the urgent need for solutions to Lebanon’s accumulating crises, the U.N. Special Coordinator underlined that solutions require functioning state institutions, including a fully empowered reform-oriented government.

“Lebanon is in crisis at different levels and unfortunately the Lebanese people are struggling more and more each day. Solutions are urgently needed. And they are available. Lebanon is a country of huge promise and potential, which I am confident the country can build on to recover and build back a better future,” Wronecka said.

Recalling the decades-long partnership between Lebanon and the United Nations, Wronecka reiterated the U.N.'s commitment to "supporting Lebanon and its people, its peace, security, stability and socio-economic development," the statement said.

She also took the opportunity to thank Deputy Special Coordinator and U.N. Resident Coordinator Najat Rochdi for her "tireless leadership" of the U.N.'s work in Lebanon during the past months.