UNIFIL Head Tackles Recent Incidents in Talks with Lebanese, Israeli Officers

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col on Thursday chaired a special Tripartite meeting – held in a modified format due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions – with senior officers from the Lebanese Army the Israeli army at a U.N. position in Ras al-Naqoura.

Discussions focused on the situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, as well as other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and other relevant resolutions, a UNIFIL statement said.

In view of several events along and across the Blue Line between 13 and 25 May “in violation of Resolution 1701,” Del Col stressed the importance of preventing the recurrence of such incidents. He also commended the parties for their support to UNIFIL in its efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Del Col was referring to protests on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel and attempted rocket attacks from Lebanon that accompanied that latest war between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian factions.

“With relative calm having returned to the wider region, I hope that we are able to put these latest incidents behind us, learn lessons and keep the stability along the Blue Line,” said the UNIFIL head. “This will require coordinated efforts between us all to intervene when necessary and de-escalate. More importantly, our efforts must be preventative rather than reactive,” he added.

Throughout that period, the UNIFIL Head of Mission was in “constant contact” with the top officers of the Lebanese and Israeli armies to “clarify the evolving situation on the ground, while urging maximum restraint and cooperation with UNIFIL to prevent a potential escalation,” the statement said. He also noted that these events are “clear demonstrations” of how fragile the stability along the Blue Line is.

“Both parties responded positively to my calls and worked closely with UNIFIL to contain the volatile situation and I commend them for this,” said Major General Del Col. “Your intent to avoid escalation was amply evident in your actions and I ask that we maintain this approach in addressing Blue Line issues,” he added.

He also lauded the role of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanism, which gave the Mission the opportunity to “engage with the parties to provide up to date situational awareness.”

“It allowed UNIFIL and LAF (Lebanese Army) to coordinate deployment to the scene while also allowing UNIFIL to engage with IDF (Israeli army) to cease firing and facilitate our response in a timely manner,” he noted.

Del Col also sought the full cooperation of the parties to UNIFIL’s ongoing investigations into the incidents.

Since the end of the 2006 war in south Lebanon, regular Tripartite meetings have been held under UNIFIL’s auspices as an “essential conflict-management and confidence-building mechanism.”